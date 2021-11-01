Corient Capital Partners LLC Invests $269,000 in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 779 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Waters by 66.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Waters in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Waters by 24.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Waters by 30.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Waters stock opened at $367.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $381.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $357.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $212.85 and a 12 month high of $428.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.31. Waters had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 387.10%. The firm had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total transaction of $1,216,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,763 shares in the company, valued at $5,582,548.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,907. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WAT. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $328.67.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

