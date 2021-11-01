Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.83

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.83 and last traded at $13.77, with a volume of 11808 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.78.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.1602 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.81%.
In other news, Director Matthew Morris sold 13,000 shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total value of $167,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company, which enagages in the objective of seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies. The company was founded in May 1987 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.
Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.