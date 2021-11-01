Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.83

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.83 and last traded at $13.77, with a volume of 11808 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.78.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.1602 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.81%.

In other news, Director Matthew Morris sold 13,000 shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total value of $167,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLM. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 660.0% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 117.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 6,000.0% in the third quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 116.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 262.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company, which enagages in the objective of seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies. The company was founded in May 1987 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

