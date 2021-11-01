Corra.Finance Hits Market Cap of $4.80 Million (CORA)

Corra.Finance (CURRENCY:CORA) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 1st. Corra.Finance has a total market cap of $4.80 million and approximately $103,946.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Corra.Finance has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. One Corra.Finance coin can now be purchased for $3.20 or 0.00005236 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.84 or 0.00079905 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00073295 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.79 or 0.00102720 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,682.37 or 0.99279865 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,303.59 or 0.07040921 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00022759 BTC.

About Corra.Finance

Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en

Corra.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Corra.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Corra.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Corra.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

