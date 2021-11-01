Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) Short Interest Update

Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,710,000 shares, a growth of 41.0% from the September 30th total of 4,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVA. UBS Group lowered shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Covanta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.10.

CVA stock remained flat at $$20.18 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 679,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,271. Covanta has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $20.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.11 and a beta of 1.37.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Covanta had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Covanta will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Covanta’s payout ratio is -152.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Covanta by 0.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 155,886 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Covanta by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,628 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Covanta by 8.6% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,423 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Covanta by 0.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 125,538 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Covanta by 3.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,201 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. It operates large-scale energy-from-waste and renewable energy projects. The company was founded on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, NJ.

