Craig Hallum Trims Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Target Price to $90.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum from $101.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WDC. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Western Digital from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wedbush dropped their price target on Western Digital from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Benchmark initiated coverage on Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Digital currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.68.

Get Western Digital alerts:

NASDAQ WDC opened at $52.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $36.59 and a 12 month high of $78.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.06 and a 200-day moving average of $65.28.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. Western Digital had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $229,569.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1,932.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,407,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $360,964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141,587 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 64.2% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,317,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $300,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,365 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the second quarter valued at about $141,533,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the second quarter valued at about $43,324,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 9.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,148,920 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $437,619,000 after acquiring an additional 524,468 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

Further Reading: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.