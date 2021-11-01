Crane (NYSE:CR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.350-$6.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.15 billion-$3.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.10 billion.

CR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised Crane to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Crane in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.75.

CR stock opened at $103.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Crane has a 1 year low of $49.62 and a 1 year high of $106.12.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.61 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 12.86%. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Crane will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Crane’s payout ratio is 44.79%.

In related news, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 454 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $44,946.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $807,418 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Crane stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,658 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 34,948 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.58% of Crane worth $31,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

About Crane

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

