Credit Suisse AG Reduces Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 279,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 55,687 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $30,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 36,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of TransUnion from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.45.

TRU stock opened at $115.29 on Monday. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $78.02 and a 12 month high of $125.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.42. The stock has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 48.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.34.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.52%.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total value of $144,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

