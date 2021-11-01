Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) a $63.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.44.

KO stock opened at $56.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of $47.37 and a 12 month high of $57.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.10.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $378,155.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,086,093.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,026,343.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KO. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at $757,802,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 536.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,465,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,928,000 after purchasing an additional 7,977,794 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,149,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210,303 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,609,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,872,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

