Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,800 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the September 30th total of 49,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 56,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Capital BDC in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:CCAP opened at $20.09 on Monday. Crescent Capital BDC has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $21.48. The company has a market capitalization of $565.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.11.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 152.32% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $23.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.25 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.11%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 155,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 81,171 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $477,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Institutional investors own 38.47% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

