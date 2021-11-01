Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2.47.

Several analysts recently commented on CR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Crew Energy from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Crew Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Crew Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Desjardins raised Crew Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Crew Energy from C$3.25 to C$4.25 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

TSE:CR opened at C$3.05 on Monday. Crew Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.39 and a 12-month high of C$3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$477.56 million and a P/E ratio of -52.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.94.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$68.55 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crew Energy will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

