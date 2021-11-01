Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Crown during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,630,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Crown by 1,549.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,123,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,933 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Crown by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,243,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,271,000 after purchasing an additional 663,893 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Crown by 685.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 692,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,820,000 after purchasing an additional 604,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,040,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $411,634.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director B Craig Owens acquired 2,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $105.62 per share, with a total value of $211,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,662.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CCK shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on Crown in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Crown in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Crown in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Crown in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.80.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $103.99 on Monday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.78 and a 1-year high of $114.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.98.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.06. Crown had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Crown’s payout ratio is 13.51%.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

