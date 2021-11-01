Crust Reaches Market Cap of $74.00 Million (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. During the last week, Crust has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar. Crust has a total market cap of $74.00 million and $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crust coin can currently be purchased for approximately $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 64.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004798 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.93 or 0.00135427 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00008459 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00006486 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $341.42 or 0.00557574 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Crust Profile

Crust is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Coin Trading

