CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CTO Realty Growth Inc. is a real estate company, which owns income properties. CTO Realty Growth Inc., formerly known as Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co., is based in DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. “

Separately, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CTO traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.13. The company had a trading volume of 25,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50. CTO Realty Growth has a 12 month low of $38.52 and a 12 month high of $58.11. The stock has a market cap of $322.45 million, a PE ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.83.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $3.73. CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 175.01% and a return on equity of 32.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CTO Realty Growth will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Laura M. Franklin purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.93 per share, with a total value of $26,465.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John P. Albright sold 5,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $319,360.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $189,455. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTO. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 127.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 12.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,850 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the first quarter worth $684,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 26.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 51,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

