Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 1,746.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,673 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $7,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AEE. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Ameren during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren by 7,940.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameren in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameren in the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ameren during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AEE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

AEE stock opened at $84.29 on Monday. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $69.79 and a 12 month high of $90.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.71 and its 200 day moving average is $84.52. The company has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 62.86%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

