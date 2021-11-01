Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 276,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 69,013 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.12% of Huntsman worth $7,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,226,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,350,000 after purchasing an additional 72,004 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 5.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 193,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 10,844 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the 1st quarter valued at about $438,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 115,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 17,495 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HUN. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Huntsman from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.92.

Huntsman stock opened at $32.58 on Monday. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $23.03 and a 1-year high of $33.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.96.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. Huntsman had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

