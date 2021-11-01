Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Price Target Raised to $119.00 at Wedbush

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) had its price objective increased by analysts at Wedbush from $113.00 to $119.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 8.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CFR. Truist lifted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.70.

NYSE:CFR opened at $129.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52-week low of $68.23 and a 52-week high of $132.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.57.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $246.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.11 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

