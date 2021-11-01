Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.90 Million

Brokerages expect that Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) will post $50.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cutera’s earnings. Cutera reported sales of $39.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cutera will report full-year sales of $218.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $218.00 million to $218.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $238.35 million, with estimates ranging from $236.90 million to $239.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cutera.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $58.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.15 million. Cutera had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 14.36%.

CUTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cutera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cutera from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Cutera from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cutera from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

CUTR stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.47. The company had a trading volume of 121,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,996. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.52. The firm has a market cap of $779.94 million, a P/E ratio of 120.75 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.95. Cutera has a twelve month low of $19.02 and a twelve month high of $60.35.

In other news, Director Joseph E. Whitters bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.89 per share, with a total value of $80,835.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Daniel Plants bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.99 per share, with a total value of $49,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,968.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $178,815. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cutera by 629.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 729 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Cutera in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cutera in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Cutera in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Cutera by 521.0% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,099 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

