CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) by 373.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 341,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269,329 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in CytomX Therapeutics were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 195,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 86,308 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 312.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 71,000 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $250,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 47.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 301,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 97,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 20.1% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 195,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 32,629 shares in the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTMX opened at $5.93 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 0.71. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $10.05.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $16.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.13 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 96.67% and a negative return on equity of 68.52%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTMX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CytomX Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

