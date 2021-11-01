DA Davidson Raises Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Price Target to $150.00

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) had its price target hoisted by DA Davidson from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Encore Wire’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.76 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encore Wire from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

WIRE opened at $134.06 on Thursday. Encore Wire has a fifty-two week low of $45.65 and a fifty-two week high of $136.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.14.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $5.59. Encore Wire had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 29.98%. The company had revenue of $716.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Encore Wire will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIRE. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Encore Wire during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,547,000. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in Encore Wire by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 107,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Encore Wire by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,939 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Encore Wire by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,312,000 after acquiring an additional 16,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Encore Wire by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 125,334 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

