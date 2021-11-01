Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Trading 9.8% Higher

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) shares traded up 9.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.48 and last traded at $16.21. 78,544 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,429,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.76.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Danimer Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 15.59 and a quick ratio of 14.98. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -37.09 and a beta of -0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.65.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.47 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $165,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $452,100 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Danimer Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Danimer Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Danimer Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. 46.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile (NYSE:DNMR)

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

