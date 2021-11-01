DAOstack (GEN) Market Cap Achieves $3.24 Million

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. Over the last seven days, DAOstack has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. DAOstack has a total market cap of $3.24 million and approximately $173,680.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOstack coin can currently be bought for $0.0661 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,102.36 or 1.00108553 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00061481 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004078 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00042009 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005126 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001384 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.39 or 0.00737904 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

DAOstack Coin Profile

DAOstack (GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

