DAOstack Trading Up 3% Over Last Week (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 1st. One DAOstack coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0661 or 0.00000108 BTC on major exchanges. DAOstack has a total market capitalization of $3.24 million and approximately $173,680.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DAOstack has traded up 3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,102.36 or 1.00108553 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00061481 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004078 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00042009 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005126 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001384 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.39 or 0.00737904 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

About DAOstack

DAOstack (CRYPTO:GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

