Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 957 ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 957 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARCB. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest in the second quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest in the second quarter worth $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest in the second quarter worth $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 23.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest in the second quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $89.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.64. ArcBest Co. has a 12 month low of $29.63 and a 12 month high of $94.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.61.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $949.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.98 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 4.06%. ArcBest’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

ARCB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist upped their price objective on ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ArcBest from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on ArcBest from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.08.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

