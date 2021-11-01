Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $49,000 in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in AGCO during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the second quarter worth about $85,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AGCO by 1,244.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in AGCO by 572.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $698,314.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,366,585.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $242,147.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,814.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $122.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.35. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.04 and a fifty-two week high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 14.26%.

AGCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on AGCO from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AGCO from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, OTR Global lowered AGCO to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.79.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

