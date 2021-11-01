Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New $52,000 Investment in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 236 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVCO. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 555.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Cavco Industries by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Cavco Industries by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVCO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cavco Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Cavco Industries from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

CVCO stock opened at $240.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.55. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.02 and a 52 week high of $266.40.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.81. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $330.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cavco Industries Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

