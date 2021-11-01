Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GEO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 260.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 64.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group stock opened at $8.18 on Monday. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.03. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $565.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The GEO Group’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GEO. TheStreet upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

