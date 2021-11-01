Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 68.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth $57,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 70.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth $65,000. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GWW shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $466.92.
Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $463.11 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $420.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $438.01. The firm has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $345.00 and a one year high of $479.87.
W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.
About W.W. Grainger
W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.
Featured Story: Beige Book
Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.