Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes $60,000 Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 3,160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $57.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.52. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $42.63 and a 52 week high of $57.24.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 15.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.17%.

In other news, Director Sarah N. Nielsen acquired 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.76 per share, for a total transaction of $55,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Reyne K. Wisecup sold 21,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,200,396.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,265 shares of company stock worth $178,774 and sold 106,948 shares worth $5,974,470. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FAST. Stephens increased their price objective on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Loop Capital started coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

