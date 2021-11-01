Databroker Price Reaches $0.13 on Major Exchanges (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded up 12% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. Databroker has a total market cap of $10.48 million and $13,745.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Databroker has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One Databroker coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00050803 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.27 or 0.00231208 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00012148 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.34 or 0.00096439 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004355 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Databroker Coin Profile

Databroker (CRYPTO:DTX) is a coin. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,213,572 coins. Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao . Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Buying and Selling Databroker

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

