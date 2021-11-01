DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the September 30th total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of DBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of DBSDY stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.78. 18,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,377. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.65. DBS Group has a 52-week low of $60.32 and a 52-week high of $95.10. The firm has a market cap of $60.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.924 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. DBS Group’s payout ratio is currently 70.48%.

About DBS Group

DBS Group Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which provides retail, small and medium-sized enterprise, corporate, and investment banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment provides services including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products.

