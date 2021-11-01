DeFi Bids Tops 1-Day Volume of $45.00 (BID)

DeFi Bids (CURRENCY:BID) traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. During the last week, DeFi Bids has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeFi Bids has a total market cap of $466,343.83 and approximately $45.00 worth of DeFi Bids was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFi Bids coin can now be bought for about $0.0205 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeFi Bids alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00049152 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.14 or 0.00221315 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004622 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00011725 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.28 or 0.00096148 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DeFi Bids Coin Profile

DeFi Bids is a coin. DeFi Bids’ total supply is 42,701,310 coins and its circulating supply is 22,697,074 coins. The official website for DeFi Bids is defibids.com . DeFi Bids’ official Twitter account is @defibids

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

DeFi Bids Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Bids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Bids should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFi Bids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeFi Bids Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFi Bids and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.