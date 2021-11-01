Degenerator (MEME) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $120,479.00

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. One Degenerator coin can currently be bought for about $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Degenerator has traded flat against the dollar. Degenerator has a market capitalization of $913,535.72 and $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.57 or 0.00311792 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00015169 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004504 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00006217 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Degenerator Profile

Degenerator is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Degenerator is degenerator.finance . Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Degenerator

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Degenerator should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Degenerator using one of the exchanges listed above.

