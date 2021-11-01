Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $30.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DELTA APPAREL is a vertical manufacturer of knitwear products for the entire family. Our company purchases cotton direct from the field and through a stringently controlled process produces finished apparel for the domestic and international market place. The products we manufacture are sold under our brands of Delta Pro-Weight, Delta Magnum Weight, Healthknit and Quail Hollow Sportswear. In addition, Delta Apparel, Inc. also produces finished products for America’s leading retailers, corporate industry programs and sports licensed apparel marketers. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Delta Apparel from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

NYSEAMERICAN DLA opened at $26.85 on Friday. Delta Apparel has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $35.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.28 million, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.78.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $118.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.00 million. Delta Apparel had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 4.20%. Equities research analysts forecast that Delta Apparel will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLA. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 186,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Delta Apparel in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Delta Apparel by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Delta Apparel by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,797 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

Delta Apparel Company Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc engages in the design, merchandise, and marketing of lifestyle branded active wear apparel and headwear. It operates through the segments Delta Group and Salt Life Group segments. The Delta Group segment comprises of the business units DTG2Go, Delta Activewear, and Soffe, which are primarily focused on core activewear styles.

