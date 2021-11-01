DerivaDAO Price Down 1.5% Over Last Week (DDX)

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 1st. During the last week, DerivaDAO has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be bought for $5.87 or 0.00009596 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DerivaDAO has a total market cap of $153.10 million and $1.83 million worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.12 or 0.00080339 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.90 or 0.00076708 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.54 or 0.00107197 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,914.06 or 0.99624491 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,288.02 or 0.07013031 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00022711 BTC.

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DerivaDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DerivaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

