Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Derwent London plc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the commercial, residential and office development market. The company operates primarily in Central London. Derwent London plc is based in London, U.K. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DWVYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Derwent London from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

OTCMKTS DWVYF remained flat at $$51.62 during trading hours on Monday. Derwent London has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.71.

Derwent London Company Profile

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

