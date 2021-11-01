Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 6,689 Shares of Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) by 188.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,689 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Codiak BioSciences were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boxer Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 70.9% in the first quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,030,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,533,000 after acquiring an additional 427,415 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in Codiak BioSciences by 194.1% during the second quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 980,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,163,000 after purchasing an additional 646,861 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Codiak BioSciences by 64.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 608,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,176,000 after purchasing an additional 238,095 shares during the last quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Codiak BioSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,224,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Codiak BioSciences by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 438,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Codiak BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other Codiak BioSciences news, insider Sriram Sathyanarayanan sold 1,300 shares of Codiak BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $27,963.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 3,900 shares of company stock worth $82,134 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

CDAK stock opened at $14.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.79 million and a P/E ratio of -0.93. Codiak BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $37.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.70.

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Codiak BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Codiak BioSciences Profile

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors.

