Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Price Target to $164.00

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $207.00 to $164.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Truist decreased their target price on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $146.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $131.38.

Get DaVita alerts:

DVA opened at $103.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.67. DaVita has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $136.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.46 and its 200 day moving average is $121.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 66.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DaVita will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $4,960,153.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,663,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $48,577.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,560,518.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,915 shares of company stock worth $5,113,533. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in DaVita by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after acquiring an additional 37,375 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 296.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 11,962 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DaVita in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in DaVita by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in DaVita by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 284,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,085,000 after purchasing an additional 81,501 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.