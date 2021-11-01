Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $268.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $265.00 to $268.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of McDonald’s from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $306.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $263.97.

NYSE:MCD opened at $245.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $249.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $241.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.16.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 94.44% and a net margin of 32.33%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.29%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 17.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,261 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 8.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,406 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 18,359 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

