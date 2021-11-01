DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of DexCom in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now expects that the medical device company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.65. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $655.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DexCom’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.64 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.94 EPS.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on DexCom from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on DexCom from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $568.00.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $623.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $547.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $465.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.16, a PEG ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.74. DexCom has a fifty-two week low of $305.63 and a fifty-two week high of $627.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 201.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,868,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $671,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,830 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in DexCom by 42.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $781,591,000 after purchasing an additional 542,070 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,443,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the second quarter worth $140,009,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 16.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,748,126 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $744,433,000 after buying an additional 252,773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.87, for a total transaction of $1,422,253.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Chad Patterson sold 141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.54, for a total value of $76,921.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,091 shares of company stock worth $19,739,058. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.