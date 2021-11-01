DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the September 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

DHBCU stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.99. 3,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,416. DHB Capital has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $10.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.95.

Get DHB Capital alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in DHB Capital during the first quarter valued at $12,435,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in DHB Capital during the first quarter valued at $11,226,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in DHB Capital during the first quarter valued at $10,908,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in DHB Capital during the first quarter valued at $10,886,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of DHB Capital in the first quarter worth about $9,920,000.

DHB Capital Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for DHB Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHB Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.