DIA (DIA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $21.70 Million

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. One DIA coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.82 or 0.00002940 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DIA has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. DIA has a total market capitalization of $101.18 million and approximately $21.70 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DIA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00048977 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $136.65 or 0.00220285 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00012178 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.63 or 0.00096130 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004521 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DIA Coin Profile

DIA (DIA) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2019. DIA’s total supply is 175,583,746 coins and its circulating supply is 55,481,823 coins. The Reddit community for DIA is https://reddit.com/r/DIAdata and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DIA is diadata.org . DIA’s official message board is medium.com/dia-insights . DIA’s official Twitter account is @DIAdata_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DIA (Decentralized Information Asset) is an ecosystem for open financial data in a financial smart contract ecosystem. The target of DIA is to bring together data analysts, data providers, and data users. In general, DIA provides a reliable and verifiable bridge between off-chain data from various sources and on-chain smart contracts that can be used to build a variety of financial dApps. August 2020, End of Bonding Curve info:The buy interface at https://buy.diadata.org will be switched off and no longer be accessible.The listing on Gnosis Protocol will remain active. Note that DIA can not guarantee liquidity on Gnosis Protocol.The same goes for the community driven listing on Uniswap — liquidity on Uniswap will not be guaranteed by DIA.All non-sold tokens will be burned. “

DIA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.