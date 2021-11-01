DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.08.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

In related news, VP Harry W. Alcorn, Jr. acquired 20,322 shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.09 per share, for a total transaction of $62,794.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Harry W. Alcorn, Jr. acquired 15,000 shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,582 shares in the company, valued at $165,611.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 55,322 shares of company stock worth $184,545 over the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $37,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the period. 18.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DMAC stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $4.09. 86,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,287. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 2.50.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts predict that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins. It develops the DM199 product candidate, which focuses on acute ischemic stroke (AIS) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company was founded by Wayne Lautt on January 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

