Diamond Market Cap Hits $12.29 Million (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. One Diamond coin can now be bought for approximately $3.38 or 0.00005525 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Diamond has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. Diamond has a market cap of $12.29 million and $40,432.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Diamond alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001685 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000027 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000053 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00047341 BTC.

Diamond Coin Profile

Diamond (DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,640,346 coins. The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.