Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.50 Per Share

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Diamondback Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 17.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Diamondback Energy to earn $16.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.7%.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock traded up $4.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $111.61. 3,984,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,689,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.62. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.58. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $24.57 and a 12-month high of $114.73.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 295.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.60.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Read More: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.