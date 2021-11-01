Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Brokerages predict that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) will post sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s earnings. Diebold Nixdorf reported sales of $1.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will report full-year sales of $4.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Diebold Nixdorf.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.18). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 10.99% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $958.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Diebold Nixdorf’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on DBD. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

DBD traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $9.28. 1,034,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,751. The company has a market cap of $727.13 million, a P/E ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 3.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.90. Diebold Nixdorf has a one year low of $5.97 and a one year high of $17.30.

In other news, Director Phillip R. Cox sold 8,000 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $90,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 237.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

