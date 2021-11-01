DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DBRG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DigitalBridge Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

NYSE:DBRG opened at $6.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.61. DigitalBridge Group has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $8.69.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 56.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other DigitalBridge Group news, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc purchased 224,230 shares of DigitalBridge Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.49 per share, with a total value of $3,697,552.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired 830,138 shares of company stock worth $13,654,290 in the last ninety days. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBRG. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth approximately $554,719,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $377,848,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $189,985,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $180,729,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,822,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.