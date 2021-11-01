Digitex Token Trading 14.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DGTX)

Digitex Token (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 1st. One Digitex Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitex Token has a market cap of $5.92 million and $5.13 million worth of Digitex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Digitex Token has traded down 14.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Digitex Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00050929 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.71 or 0.00230206 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00012247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.84 or 0.00096260 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004392 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Digitex Token Profile

Digitex Token is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Token’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex Token’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . The official website for Digitex Token is digitexcity.com . Digitex Token’s official message board is digitexfutures.com/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.