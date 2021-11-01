Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 29,050 Shares of Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 863,403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 29,050 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Superior Industries International were worth $7,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 57.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Superior Industries International by 16.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Superior Industries International by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,611 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 5,880 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Superior Industries International in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Superior Industries International by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 722,038 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after buying an additional 19,314 shares in the last quarter. 40.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Superior Industries International in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of SUP stock opened at $5.83 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.20 million, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 4.82. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $9.72.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $347.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.60 million. Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 0.33%.

In other Superior Industries International news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 22,100 shares of Superior Industries International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $221,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Superior Industries International Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

