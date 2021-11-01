Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.67.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DIN. Wedbush lowered their target price on Dine Brands Global from $113.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their target price on Dine Brands Global from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DIN opened at $84.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 2.07. Dine Brands Global has a 12-month low of $49.37 and a 12-month high of $100.70.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $233.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.61 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 112.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.87) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th.

In other news, Director Michael Hyter sold 700 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total value of $51,303.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,760.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 30.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 100.0% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 3.0% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 10.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.