DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) is Atom Investors LP’s 9th Largest Position

Atom Investors LP lowered its position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,209 shares during the quarter. DISH Network makes up approximately 1.1% of Atom Investors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $8,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISH. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in DISH Network during the second quarter worth $31,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in DISH Network in the second quarter valued at $35,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in DISH Network in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in DISH Network in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DISH Network by 73.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

Get DISH Network alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson raised DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. HSBC raised DISH Network from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on DISH Network from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DISH Network has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.88.

NASDAQ DISH traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.97. 8,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,114,212. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.58 and its 200-day moving average is $42.83. DISH Network Co. has a 12-month low of $25.11 and a 12-month high of $47.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.64.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.